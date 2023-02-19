Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 5,667 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $37,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.19.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

