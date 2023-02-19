Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 305,307 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,307 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $38,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

