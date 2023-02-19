Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,721 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of Atmos Energy worth $28,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $117.11 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

