H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HR.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE HR.UN opened at C$13.22 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.22 and a 52-week high of C$14.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01.

Insider Activity

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$190,554.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,295,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,458,263.31. Insiders sold 72,700 shares of company stock valued at $896,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.