H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Raised to C$15.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRUFF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

