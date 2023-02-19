Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $13.64

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $13.64 or 0.00054999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $182.59 million and $33.94 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00194444 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00071288 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,384,838 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

