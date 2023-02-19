holoride Self Reported Market Cap Tops $29.19 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. holoride has a total market cap of $29.19 million and approximately $140,079.25 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.09 or 0.06872641 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00080916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00029606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00032354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001138 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06084153 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $114,816.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.