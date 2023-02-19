Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after acquiring an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 39.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $9,892,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

