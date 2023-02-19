Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $5.35 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00021677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $195.46 million and approximately $391,922.11 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00043917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00215968 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,680.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.39196211 USD and is up 8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $539,774.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

