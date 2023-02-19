Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,033 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 162,027 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at $1,095,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at $919,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 82,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at $425,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VKI opened at $8.54 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

