Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,537.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

NKTR opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

About Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

