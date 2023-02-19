Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,236 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $4,242,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in HomeStreet by 9.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $539,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in HomeStreet by 112.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in HomeStreet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $26.90 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

