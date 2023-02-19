Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,733 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

