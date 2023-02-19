Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,508 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,080 shares of company stock worth $3,381,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

