Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.4 %
Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.
About Johnson Controls International
Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.