Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,936 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

NYSE USB opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

