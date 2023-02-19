HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $171.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HEI opened at $176.90 on Friday. HEICO has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $177.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.14.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $609.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Culligan acquired 1,385 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,291.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.