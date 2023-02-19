Hedera (HBAR) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $62.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,239,831,125 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,831,125.08634 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08866308 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $42,725,586.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

