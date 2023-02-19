Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.48 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and approximately $50.48 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00080529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00059641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00032433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001132 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001761 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,239,831,125 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,831,125.08634 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08866308 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $42,725,586.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.