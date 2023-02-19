Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0871 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $38.30 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00079264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00058395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,239,831,125 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,831,125.03006 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08584646 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $53,510,351.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

