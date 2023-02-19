Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) is Dean Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,246 shares during the quarter. Heartland Express comprises 3.0% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heartland Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 240,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,024 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $34,410.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 8,421 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,651.79. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,244.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,152 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,929 shares of company stock valued at $367,695. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Heartland Express stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTLD. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

