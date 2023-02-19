HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Update

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

