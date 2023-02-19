Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,601,000. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of MercadoLibre as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after purchasing an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Stock Performance
Shares of MELI opened at $1,100.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,011.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $945.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MercadoLibre Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.