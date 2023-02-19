Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,601,000. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of MercadoLibre as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after purchasing an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,100.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,011.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $945.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.