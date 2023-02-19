Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 220,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,733,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.10% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $436,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,029,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after acquiring an additional 720,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 176.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,732,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 661.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 79,006 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $81.93.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

