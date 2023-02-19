Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 140,100 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $35,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 224,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 173,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $240.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.36. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

