Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

