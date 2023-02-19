Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,382 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of PDD worth $40,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of PDD by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PDD from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KGI Securities raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

