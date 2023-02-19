Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of NXP Semiconductors worth $59,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,386,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.4 %

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.35%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.