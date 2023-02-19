Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $47.90 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 584,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,707 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $47,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 324,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 53,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

