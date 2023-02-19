Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $34.41 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 929,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $34,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

ENB stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 259.41%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

