Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $29.22 Million Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.19% of Scorpio Tankers worth $29,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 10,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 408,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on STNG shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $62.16 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

