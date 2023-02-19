Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $26.71 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 648.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 973,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $26,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.38 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

