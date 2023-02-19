Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502,572 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

WFC stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

