Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $72,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $486.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $506.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.18.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

