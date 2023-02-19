Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 422,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,195,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,078,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after purchasing an additional 96,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 147,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $143.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

