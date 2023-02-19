Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 985,699 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1,328.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,699 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

