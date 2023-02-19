Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 473,609 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,609 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.70% of The Carlyle Group worth $65,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CG stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

