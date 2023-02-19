Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 516.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,572 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

