Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 255,565 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,565 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $26,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of -275.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.