Head-To-Head Survey: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) & Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of NeuroPace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NeuroPace has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 2 0 2.25 Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NeuroPace and Retractable Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

NeuroPace currently has a consensus price target of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 92.11%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and Retractable Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.18 million 2.62 -$36.08 million ($1.91) -2.49 Retractable Technologies $188.38 million 0.35 $56.06 million $0.88 2.26

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retractable Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -106.63% -80.18% -37.19% Retractable Technologies 21.39% 32.16% 16.50%

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats NeuroPace on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. It sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

