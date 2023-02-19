Head-To-Head Comparison: Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) & NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)

Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) and NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mahindra & Mahindra and NFI Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahindra & Mahindra N/A N/A N/A $75.83 0.22 NFI Group N/A N/A N/A $0.53 15.91

Mahindra & Mahindra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NFI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahindra & Mahindra N/A N/A N/A NFI Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Mahindra & Mahindra and NFI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mahindra & Mahindra and NFI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahindra & Mahindra 0 0 1 0 3.00 NFI Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

NFI Group has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. Given NFI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NFI Group is more favorable than Mahindra & Mahindra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Mahindra & Mahindra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of NFI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mahindra & Mahindra pays an annual dividend of $12.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 73.8%. NFI Group pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Mahindra & Mahindra pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NFI Group pays out 102.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mahindra & Mahindra is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Mahindra & Mahindra beats NFI Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts. The Others segment includes agri, construction equipment, powerol, and spares business unit. The company was founded by Jagdish Chandra Mahindra, Kailash Chandra Mahindra, and Ghulam Mohammed on October 2, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses. The Aftermarket segment sells aftermarket parts for transit buses and motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses. The company was founded by John Coval in 1930 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

