HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Reduced by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,425 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HDFC Bank by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $69.43. 1,372,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,006. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

