HC Wainwright Trims Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Target Price to $61.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $878.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.