HC Wainwright Trims Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Target Price to $61.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $878.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.