HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
GeoVax Labs Stock Up 1.2 %
GOVX stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
