HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

GeoVax Labs Stock Up 1.2 %

GOVX stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

About GeoVax Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 160.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 643,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 413,047 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 291,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

