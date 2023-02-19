Haverford Trust Co Sells 3,028 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.92.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

