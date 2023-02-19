Haverford Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.34% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58.

