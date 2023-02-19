Haverford Trust Co Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

