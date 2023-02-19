Haverford Trust Co Buys 2,118 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock worth $765,562,498. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Walmart stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.99.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

