Harvest Finance Trading Up 12.4% This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $27.50 million and $1.41 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $40.37 or 0.00163499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

