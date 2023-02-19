Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,220 ($14.81) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HL. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($11.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Numis Securities upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($18.82) to GBX 1,679 ($20.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.41) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,069.33 ($12.98).

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Down 1.5 %

LON:HL opened at GBX 853.60 ($10.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,855.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 883.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 863.32. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,307 ($15.87). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,695.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

